GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GMS were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GMS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $48.20 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

