Grant Pickering Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $269,170.00.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
