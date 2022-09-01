Grant Pickering Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $55,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $10,147,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 509.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 458,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

