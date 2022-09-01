Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 47.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.3 %

Green Dot stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

