GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,235 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,750. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.8 %

IPGP stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

