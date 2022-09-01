GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $253,000 Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 141,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock valued at $128,730,097. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

