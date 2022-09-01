GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

AXL stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

