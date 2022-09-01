GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.