GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,160 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $450.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

