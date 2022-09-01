GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,733 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFC opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $881.48 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.