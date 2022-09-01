GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,765 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agilysys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.33 and a beta of 1.12. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

