GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $243,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Down 0.1 %

Li Auto stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -575.28 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.