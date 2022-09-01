Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $296.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average of $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

