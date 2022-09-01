Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.