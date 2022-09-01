Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

