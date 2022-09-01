Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Perficient were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

