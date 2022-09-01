Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

MTH opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

