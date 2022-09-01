Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 107,084 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.5 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.