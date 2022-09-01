Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Post were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Post by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 135,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.