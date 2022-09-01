Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.87 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

