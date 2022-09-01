Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

