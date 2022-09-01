Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LANC shares. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.4 %

LANC stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.