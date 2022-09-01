Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $526,000 Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,213,173. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

