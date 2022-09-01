Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $531,000 Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after purchasing an additional 607,530 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

