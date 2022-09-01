Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $545,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,362,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

UNM opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

