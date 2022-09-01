Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $550,000 Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

