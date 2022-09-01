Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $563,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

