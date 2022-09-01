Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $567,000 Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $94.59 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

