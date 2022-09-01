Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $569,000 Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after acquiring an additional 277,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,013,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 132,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

