Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $577,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,163,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newmark Group by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 182,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Newmark Group

Newmark Group Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

