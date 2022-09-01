Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $595,000 Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after buying an additional 183,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

