Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

