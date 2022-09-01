Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $633,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.