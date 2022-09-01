Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $556,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in BellRing Brands by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,316 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,517,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after buying an additional 434,368 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

