Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CONMED were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -20.20%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

