Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.