Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

