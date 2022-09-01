Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,295,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,090,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

