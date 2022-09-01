Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $556,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $15,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $5,184,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.21. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.