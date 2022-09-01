Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,784,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 104,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,090,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

