Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.3 %

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.