Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,200 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workiva were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

WK opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

