Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ternium were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TX. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

