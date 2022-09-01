Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,800 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 931.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.