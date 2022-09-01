Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,900 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

