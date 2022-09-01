Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 355,675 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355,675 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Insider Activity

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,750. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.