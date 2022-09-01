Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,800 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

