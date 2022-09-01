Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,161 shares of company stock worth $14,885,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 6.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

