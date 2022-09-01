Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,100 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after buying an additional 560,148 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,389.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 328,663 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

Steven Madden Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.