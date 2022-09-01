Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,600 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

