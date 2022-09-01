Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,700 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

